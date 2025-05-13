APC Leaders Back Continuity In Ondo Central Senatorial District

Share

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo Central Senatorial District have declared their support for the reelection bid of Senator Adeniyi Adegbonmire (SAN), citing his impactful performance and developmental strides since assuming office.

The endorsement came during a strategic meeting attended by Local Government Chairmen, party executives, and elected officials across the district.

Speaking on behalf of the leaders, a former Chairman of Akure South Local Government, Afolabi Akinbowale, praised the senator’s visionary leadership, noting that he has redefined legislative representation within a short time in office.

“Since his emergence as a senator, Adegbonmire has demonstrated uncommon dedication to the advancement of the district. He is raising the bar in public service and has become a model of effective leadership,” Akinbowale stated.

Echoing his remarks, APC Zonal Vice Chairman Ife Adewole and the Zonal Secretary Kolawole Olusegun highlighted the senator’s commitment to educational development, pointing to the ongoing construction of classroom blocks in several schools across the district.

“The purpose of this meeting is to inform the public and party faithful about Senator Adegbonmire’s achievements and why he deserves a second term,” Adewole said.

“In Akure, go to Oyemekun Grammar School — you’ll see a massive classroom building underway. The same is happening in Ondo town and across all local government areas in the senatorial district.”

They further lauded the senator for facilitating employment opportunities, offering financial assistance to constituents, and contributing to legislative processes at the national level as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

“We don’t want what we’re currently enjoying to end. Senator Adegbonmire has brought tangible benefits to the people, and we believe continuity is key. We don’t want a saboteur to derail our progress,” Olusegun added.

The leaders concluded that Senator Adegbonmire’s performance in the 10th Senate makes him the best choice to continue representing Ondo Central and driving development in the region.

