APC Leaders Ask Ondo Assembly To Declare Aiyedatiwa AG. Gov

Some leaders of All Progressives Con – gress (APC) in Ondo State, have asked the State House of Assembly, to declare the Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as the acting governor of the state. This development came as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu intervened in the crisis rocking the state over the plan to impeach Aiyedatiwa as the Deputy Governor.

The intervention of Tinubu, would see Aiyedatiwa maintaining his position as Deputy Governor while the State Assembly would halt the plan to impeach the Deputy Governor. However, the leaders, under the auspices of Progressive Stakeholders, called on the State House of Assembly to as a matter of urgency, empower the Deputy Governor, following the continued absence of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, which had crippled the economy of the state.

In a communiqué made available to reporters yesterday and signed by former House of Representatives member, Hon. Afe Olowookere, who is chairman, and former Secretary of APC in the State, Hon. Raman Rotimi, who is the secretary, the Progressive Stakeholders also passed a Vote Of No Confidence on the leadership of the party in the state.

The group said the leadership lacked the skill to pilot the affairs of the party among other several issues in the state. The communiqué reads: “In view of the current happenings in the party ‘APC’ and the government of Ondo State, APC Leaders across the 18 Local Government areas of the state converged on Akure, the state capital to discuss issues to find practicable way forward from the present political impasse.

“The Leaders, after exhaustive deliberations, arrived at the following resolutions: ‘That, in view of the present arrangement where impunity and lack of respect for party structures, leaders, and elders is the order of the day, it was resolved that party supremacy must be entrenched to facilitate inclusion and mutual respect.

“That, inclusive developmental agenda for socioeconomic, industrial, and cultural rebirth that will put the state in its rightful place should be designed by all parties and stakeholders to provide quality, sustainable economic and industrial development for the people. “That, APC members should be allowed to participate and determine those to be appointed or elected into political and party offices.

“That, Elders and Leaders of the party must be recognized and given their pride of place in the party, rather than being neglected and ostracized by the party. “That, the prolonged absence of the Governor in the state has crippled the economy of the state and that the Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa, should be empowered by the House of Assembly to function as the Acting Governor in line with the constitutional provision.

“That, the system of writing names of party executives and candidates without due process will be objected and resisted with all political and legal means possible.”