APC Leader, Jesutega Onokpasa, Dies

Share

An All Progressives Congress chieftain, Jesutega Onokpasa, is reportedly dead. The lawyer and prominent political commentator died on Monday.

Announcing his demise on his X account yesterday, a pro-APC crusader, Okezie Atani, said the prominent political commentator was survived by his wife and children.

He wrote: “We lost Barr. Jesutega Onokpasa, may his soul rest in perfect peace.” A Facebook page named Renewed Hope United Kingdom also wrote a tribute entitled “A Farewell to a Passionate Advocate: Honouring Jesutega Onokpasa’s Legacy” to announce the late APC chieftain’s demise.

It wrote: “The passing of Barrister Jesutega Onokpasa is a profound loss to the Nigerian political and legal landscape. As a dedicated lawyer and political commentator, he was deeply engaged in shaping discourse and advocating for his beliefs.

Share