June 11, 2025
APC Leader, Jesutega Onokpasa, Dies

An All Progressives Congress chieftain, Jesutega Onokpasa, is reportedly dead. The lawyer and prominent political commentator died on Monday.

Announcing his demise on his X account yesterday, a pro-APC crusader, Okezie Atani, said the prominent political commentator was survived by his wife and children.

He wrote: “We lost Barr. Jesutega Onokpasa, may his soul rest in perfect peace.” A Facebook page named Renewed Hope United Kingdom also wrote a tribute entitled “A Farewell to a Passionate Advocate: Honouring Jesutega Onokpasa’s Legacy” to announce the late APC chieftain’s demise.

It wrote: “The passing of Barrister Jesutega Onokpasa is a profound loss to the Nigerian political and legal landscape. As a dedicated lawyer and political commentator, he was deeply engaged in shaping discourse and advocating for his beliefs.

