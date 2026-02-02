APC Leader Hails Tinubu’s Support For Numan Federation

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Chief Joel Madaki, has extols President Ti-nubu and the party over the recent political patronage to Numan Federation.

Chief Joel Madaki stated this in Numan Local Government of the State last Saturday during the Grand Civic Reception in honour of Hon Zachary Madayi and Chief Bema Olvadi Madayi over their elevations.

Hon. Zachary Madayi was recently appointed as the Renewed Hope Ambassador for Adamawa State, while Chief Mrs. Bema Olvadi Madayi was appointed as a Federal Commissioner with the Federal Character Commission.

Chief Joel Madaki who served as the chairman of the occasion, expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and the leader of the APC in Adamawa State, Nuhu Ribadu for facilitating the appointments.