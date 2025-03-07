APC Leader Hails FG For Prioritising Appointment For ‘Disability Matters’

Share

The Special Citizens Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC South East chapter, Dr. Stanley Chinedu Nwachukwu has praised Federal Government of Nigeria for ensuring compulsory appointment of Special Advisers on Disability Matters within the 774 Local Governments Administration of the Federation.

Speaking to journalists in Owerri, the Imo State capital, Nwachukwu applauded the Federal Government for directing Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) to henceforth pay salaries of the Local Governments including that of the Statutory Adviser for People with Disability, Humanitarian Service & Traditional Institutions Meanwhile, the Imoborn APC South East Special Citizens Leader gave a 21-day ultimatum to the Local Governments Chairmen of the Zone to announce appointments of the Special Advisers on Disability Matters as well as calling on the rest of the geopolitical zones to do so.

