APC Lawmaker Debunks Allegation Of Election Rigging

The Honourable Member representing Ekiti/Oke Ero/Irepodun/Osi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Raheem Tunji Olawuyi, has dismissed claims that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) rigs elections, stating that the party’s success comes from its ability to mobilise voters.

Speaking at the official launch of the APC membership e-registration exercise at Omu-Aran Ward I in Irepodun Local Government Area, Kwara State, Hon. Olawuyi said:

“We are good at mobilising people into our party; we don’t rig elections in APC. We’ve never thought about rigging. My people can testify. I don’t even know how they do it. The only thing I know is that before an election, I prepare and estimate how many votes I’ll get in every polling booth. It’s all about mobilisation. By the time your opponents wake up to rig, they’ve lost already.”

On the e-registration exercise, Olawuyi explained that the programme aims to revalidate party members, ensuring that the number of voters corresponds with the membership register.

“In the 2023 presidential election, which we won, the votes didn’t tally with the approximately 42 million registered members of our party. As a practical and scientific politician, the President wants to know the exact number of members in the party. We aim to determine the total members at each ward, polling unit, and up to the national level. Importantly, there will be no double registration, as each membership is tied to a National Identification Number (NIN). The system will flag any discrepancies.”

He urged APC members to continue mobilising new members to strengthen the party’s representation in politics and governance locally and nationally.

Speaking on his popular name, Ajuloopin (meaning “Seniority Has No Limitations”), Olawuyi said he inherited it from his father:

“If you come from a family with a good name, you would want to add your own value to it. Many people didn’t know me when I entered politics, but hearing Ajuloopin, they remembered my father. Since then, I have been building on the values and integrity associated with the name.”

Also addressing the gathering, Speaker of Irepodun Local Government Legislative Council, Aliyu Murtala Omoboye, encouraged members to participate fully in the APC e-registration exercise:

“This is what will translate into victory in the 2027 general elections. We have a strong chance in the coming polls. When we mobilise for our party, we do so extensively. We are definitely going to win in 2027.”