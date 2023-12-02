APC Lauds Tinubu, Seeks Speedy Passage Of Budget

The Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Bola Tinubu for the content of the proposed nation’s budget estimate for the 2024 fiscal year.

The Chairman of the party, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha gave the commendation while speaking with reporters in Abakaliki, the capital city of the state.

Emegha revealed that at a glance at the document tagged “Budget of Renewed Hope” which is about 20.6% higher than the total sum of the out-gone year earmarked N3.25trn and N2.18trn for defence and education respectively as the highest in sectoral allocation, adding that that the steps so far would help to address insecurity, job creation, and poverty reduction so that Nigerians could flourish better in 2024.

While commending the total sum allocated to infrastructure pegged at N1.32trn, Emegha noted that with the former governor of Ebonyi State, Senator David Umahi as the minister of works, there would be an improved road network to promote connectivity and overall economic development and prosperity of the people.

“The president, His Excellency Senator Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has through the proposed financial document shown that he is truly on a selfless course to build a viral nation the citizens can be proud of”.

He noted that the imperativeness of the proposed budget estimate demands that the legislative arm of government should expedite action and pass it into an act of the federal government for implementation to commence in earnest.

“Since the proposed budget estimate is top notch in every sense, I want the national assembly to make deserved inputs and allow it to become a legal document as soon as possible in the interest of we, Nigerians”, he stated

He, however, called on citizens to actively participate in the budgetary process by at least consulting the representatives at the legislature to make input before the passage of the document.