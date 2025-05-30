APC Lauds Gov Okpehbolo On Appeal Court Victory

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday congratulated the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, and his Deputy, Denis Idahosa, on their victory at the Court of Appeal.

The congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

Morka attributed the judgment to independence and professionalism in the judiciary.

He said, “Our great Party applauds the judiciary for its display of independence and professionalism in its decision, again, affirming the will of the good people of Edo State.

“We are confident that this victory will serve as a fillip for the Governor, whose transformational leadership is resonating across the state, to double down on delivering the dividends of democracy to the Edo people.”

The party called on the People Democratic Party’s candidate, Asue Ighodalo, to accept the judgment and unite Okpehbolo in developing the state.

He said, “We urge the People Democratic Party’s candidate, Asue Ighodalo, to sheath his sword, and join the Governor in his unyielding efforts to bring meaningful development to the state, for the good of all.”

New Telegraph recalls that on Thursday, the Court of Appeal Abuja Division upheld Okpebholo’s election as the winner of the Edo State September 21, 2024, governorship election.

The appellate court made the declaration in a judgment delivered by Justice Mohammed Danjuma in the appeal brought before the court by the Peoples Democratic Party and its governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

