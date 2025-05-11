Lagos APC Primaries: Disgruntled Members Protest Alleged Imposition Of Candidates

Share

….Protesters demand fresh primaries, warn of legal action ahead of July 12 local elections

Some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State on Saturday staged a peaceful protest over the alleged imposition of chairmanship candidates in Lagos Mainland Local Government and Yaba Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Sunday Telegraph reports that the protest followed the APC’s chairmanship primaries held at the party’s state secretariat on Acme Road, Ikeja, where most candidates across 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs reportedly emerged through consensus and indirect voting.

But during the primaries, consensus broke down in Lagos Mainland and Yaba, triggering unrest among party faithful.

Protesters gathered along Apapa Road in Ebute Metta and marched to Arise TV headquarters in Victoria Island, carrying placards and chanting slogans against what they described as an “Undemocratic process.”

READ ALSO:

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Taorid Owolabi rejected claims of consensus in both councils. He asserted that no genuine agreement had been reached among aspirants and urged the APC State Working Committee to reschedule the primaries.

“Despite extensive consultations among aspirants, no consensus had been reached,” Owolabi said.

“We call on the committee to organise a fresh, transparent primary and adopt revised guidelines tailored to the realities of Lagos Mainland and Yaba LCDA.”

He warned that any attempt to impose candidates would face legal challenges unless all aspirants agreed unanimously.

Another protester, Sodeeq Olawepo, revealed that discontent among party members had already escalated into legal action.

He cited a pending suit—Suit No. ID/8948GCM/2025—at the Lagos State High Court, which seeks to challenge the legitimacy of the alleged consensus candidates.

“Our party faces serious internal division in these councils. If leaders fail to act now, the APC could lose not just the upcoming July 12 local government elections, but also face setbacks in the 2027 general election,” Olawepo warned.

The protesters emphasised that the alleged imposition contradicts the Electoral Act, the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) guidelines, and the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

As of Saturday evening, more than 50 APC chairmanship candidates have emerged from the primaries conducted across Lagos State.

Most of them secured their tickets through consensus arrangements or indirect votes, though reports of unrest persist in isolated cases.

The protesters urged APC stakeholders to intervene and restore peace, fairness, and internal democracy within the party structure in Lagos Mainland and Yaba.

“We believe in the APC’s vision, but true democracy must reflect the people’s will. Anything less threatens our credibility and chances at the polls,” Owolabi added.

Share