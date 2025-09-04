APC Lacks Coherent Vision For Nigeria’s Future, Says Olawepo-Hashim

A former presidential candidate and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) lacks ideology, internal democracy and a coherent vision for Nigeria’s future. Speaking at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, Olawepo-Hashim alleged that the APC functions more like an authoritarian movement than a democratic platform.

“In the APC, one or two individuals hand down instructions for everyone else to obey like zombies. That is not a political party.” he declared. He maintained that the APC has presided over an unprecedented economic decline and expansion of insecurity in the country, saying:

“They promised change, and indeed they brought change by dragging Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from over $570 billion in 2014 to less than $300 billion in 2025.” He added: “They crashed GDP per capita from over $3,000 to below $1,000. They also expanded insecurity from the North-East to engulf the NorthWest, North Central and South East.”

Contrasting the APC with the PDP, Olawepo-Hashim maintained that the opposition remains Nigeria’s “truly democratic party,” where divergent views and internal debates shape decisions. He cited the recent show of solidarity in Zamfara State, where PDP governors rallied behind the national chairman of the party, Amb. Umar Damagum, as evidence of the party’s consultative culture.

“Everything was beautiful. Even the governors had to persuade the National Executive Committee (NEC). This is the PDP tradition alive again,” he noted. Recalling the party’s history, Olawepo-Hashim pointed to the internal democratic contest in 2003, when then President Olusegun Obasanjo was subjected to a competitive primary election.

“As a NEC member in 1999, I witnessed how the PDP held President Obasanjo accountable to the party. In 2003, despite being president, he faced the primary election against leaders like Alex Ekwueme, Barnabas Gemade and Abubakar Rimi. That is democracy,” he stressed.

The PDP presidential hopeful urged Nigerians to demand higher standards of political organisation as the 2027 general election approach, warning that governance without ideology or accountability structures cannot deliver prosperity. According to him, political parties must be more than election-winning machines; they must serve as institutions capable of producing visiondriven leadership for national development.

“The APC exists purely as a vehicle for personal ambition and power acquisition. The PDP, with its disagreements and reconciliations, is still the only party where internal debates influence outcomes. Nigerians must insist on genuine democratic processes if we are to secure better leadership,” he said.