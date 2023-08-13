APC Lacks Capacity To Lead Nigeria – LP Chair, Abure

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Comrade Julius Abure has thrown some jabs at the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government, saying it has demonstrated incapacity to manage the country.

This is coming just as Abure maintained that his party will turn the fortune of Nigeria around if the opportunity to lead the country arises.

Abure made the remark on Sunday in Lagos while speaking at the inauguration of the local government caretaker committee executives members.

Addressing those present at the event, Abure stated that the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration has mismanaged the country in its little over 2 months in office.

According to him, the APC has further pauperised Nigerians through its numerous policies which he stated have never been well articulated and implemented.

“They have been moving up and down since they said they won the election. They have not been able to sleep since they stole the mandate of the people which was given to us.

“Unfortunately for them, age is no longer on their side, health is no longer on their side because they lack the stamina and mental capacity to function properly in office,” he said.

Abure stated that the only way respite would come the way of the country was for the party to assume leader, adding that the LP has all it takes to manage the country.

While expressing optimism of a positive out from the law court with respect to the petition of the Presidential Candidate of the party, Abure assured that the party has put in place the right mechanism to play effective opposition in Nigeria.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Lagos State Chairman of the party, Pastor Dayo Ekong lauded members whom she praised for being steadfast and loyal.

Addressing new leaders of the party in the various local governments, she said, “we will always be with you always.”