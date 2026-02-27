APC Knocks Opposition Over Electoral Act Agitation

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted renewed calls by opposition parties seeking another amendment to the Electoral Act 2022, describing the move as “Hollow” and lacking substance.

The Party, in a press statement issued on Thursday by its spokesman, Seye Oladejo, said the agitation for fresh changes to the electoral law does not reflect genuine reform efforts but rather political posturing.

According to the party, meaningful reform should take place through established democratic institutions, particularly the National Assembly and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), instead of what it described as persistent public agitation.

“What Nigerians are witnessing is not principled advocacy for reform, but a display of ineptitude by opposition politicians whose understanding of democracy begins and ends with rhetoric, press conferences, and protests,” the statement read.

The party added that the opposition groups should concentrate on strengthening their internal frameworks, expanding grassroots engagement, and improving organisational efficiency rather than attributing electoral outcomes to perceived shortcomings in the law.

“Expecting victory without preparation or organisation is not democratic activism; it is political fantasy,” Oladejo said.

The party added that any future review of the nation’s electoral system must be guided by national interest, credible data, and institutional respect. It urged opposition parties to channel their energy into presenting viable alternatives to voters rather than mounting campaigns it considers unproductive.