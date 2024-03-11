APC Kicks Over Appointment Of New Owa Of Igbajo

…Says Adeleke’s Coup against ex-APC Chair, Famodun will fail

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has told the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke that he cannot get away with the use of falsehoods, deceits and stratagems employed by him to run his administration to the detriment of the rule of law, fair play, due process and justice.

This warning was necessitated by the confirmation of Prince Ademola Stephen Makinde as the new Owa of Igbajo at the state executive meeting, which according to the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment Oluomo Kolapo Alimi was held on Monday.

Reacting, Chairman of the APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, stated that it was unfortunate and worrisome the rate at which Adeleke has been desecrating the Obaship institution with impunity in the state.

Lawal disclosed that the purported confirmation of the appointment of another Owa of Igbajo when the one legally installed by the state government, Oba Phillips Adegboyega Famodun, by the immediate-past administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola, according to the law, tradition and custom of the people of the ancient town of Igbajo, is still very much in place, is a nullity which cannot withstand the legal fireworks in the court of law.

The state APC chairman accused Governor Adeleke of running government by deceit, by concocting the holding of an exco meeting knowing when none was held.

While reiterating his confidence in the judiciary to deal decisively with the issue, Lawal explained that if Adeleke thinks that he can usurp the roles of the judiciary, he is making a very big mistake.

In the words of the state APC chairman: “Is Governor Adeleke not aware that there are subsisting cases on the obaship conundrum in three competent courts of law and that he as the state governor, is a defendant in all the suits?

“Would it be right in the estimation of Governor Adeleke that he should be a judge in his own case? Thank God that the judiciary in whom we have absolute confidence, would adjudicate with fairness on the issue.

“I am telling Governor Adeleke with an air of finality that he would be disgraced on the Oba Famodun’s issue.”