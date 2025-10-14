APC Kicks As Sacked Zamfara 3,000 Workers Seek God’s Intervention

Over 3000 civil servants allegedly sacked by Zamfara State Government have resorted to go spiritual by organising a special prayer session for God’s intervention in the state.

The alleged sacked workers comprising teachers, health workers among others from across the 14 local government areas cried they were denied their due salaries since February 2025 by the Zamfara State Government.

One of the victims who identified self as Mohammed Shamsu, spoke yesterday shortly after the special prayer session, saying they would continue with recitation of Quran seeking for Allah’s intervention in the state.

He said: “We are human beings like any other person, we have family who solely depend on our earnings, but state government denied us salaries since February this year, this is inhuman.”

Also, speaking, another victim who broke in tears, lamented that they have exhorted all avenues from Commissioner to Head of State Civil Service for their intervention and restored their means of livelihoods, but have not succeeded.

The victims further disclosed that: “We have once met with Governor Dauda lawal for his intervention, where he promised to settle the matter, but up till now he put deep eye on us. “We also have taken our complaint to commissioner for education and head of service to look into our matter. We don’t know our sin; we have the qualifications and we are professionals in our fields of working for the state government, we need help please”.