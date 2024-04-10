APC Jittery About Adeleke’s Performance – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of lying against Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke. It claimed that the opposition party was jittery about Adeleke’s performance. Chairman Sunday Bisi yesterday advised the opposition to toe the path of honour by conceding defeat even before the 2026 election.

According to him, Adeleke’s performance has shocked the APC. He said: “Within one and half years in office, Governor Adeleke has delivered what the former government cannot achieve in four years and within the same period, the current government has ignited massive development never contemplated in education, health, water, infrastructure and workers welfare.

“A party which failed to pay half salary debt and pension arrears while in office is not ashamed to point accusing fingers at an Adeleke government that is clearing all those debts and uplifting the living conditions of workers and pensioners. “A party under whose watch several pensioners died is reprehensibly attacking an Adeleke government that is not only paying pensioners regularly alongside the debt but has also enrolled all those pensioners in state health insurance schemes to cater for their health needs.