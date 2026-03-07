APC Is Determined To Reclaim Oyo In 2027 – Ex-DG, Adeyemo

A former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Moses Alake Adeyemo, who was elected as the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that the party is determined to reclaim the state in 2027.

Adeyemo, who worked with the immediate past governor, late Abiola Ajimobi, between 2011 and 2019, said this during his inauguration as the Chairman of the party on Friday, alongside 35 other officials of the party who were elected on Tuesday, at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Ibadan.

While declaring that members of the party have resolved to work for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027, Adeyemo said that the party is determined to reclaim the state from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2027, describing his emergence as another call to service.

He added that he and his colleagues will add value to the party, insisting that the current atmosphere of peace and togetherness in the party will be sustained before, during and after the next party primary elections of the party.

He said, “It is a new dawn in Oyo APC, and I am optimistic that the current atmosphere of peace and togetherness will be sustained before, during and after the next party primaries as we keep our eyes on the goals of securing 90 per cent votes for President Bola Tinubu and reclaiming Agodi Government House in 2027”.