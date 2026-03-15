APC Integrity Group Commends S’ East Residents In FCT

The APC Integrity Group has commended residents of South-East extraction in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for their support for candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the recently concluded FCT Area Councils election.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja and signed by its National Coordinator, Ardo Zubariu, and National Secretary, Chinsom Nwakanma, the group said the response of the South-East community to the call by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, to support APC candidates contributed significantly to the party’s performance in the poll.

According to the group, Kalu, who served as Secretary of the APC Campaign Council for the election, had during the campaign appealed to South-East residents in the FCT to support the party’s candidates across the area councils.

The group noted that the appeal was widely embraced by members of the community, which it said helped the party secure victory in five of the six area councils in the election.

“We sincerely appreciate the South-East residents in the FCT for standing with the Deputy Speaker and supporting APC candidates during the election.