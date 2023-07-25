APC Institute Plans To Celebrate Party At 10

A think-tank organ of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Institute of Progressive Affairs is planning to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the governing party.

The APC, which was formed in 2013 is a fusion of four legacy parties. They are the former Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party called the New-PDP, and a section of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The chairman of the Governing Council of the Institute and a former acting national chairman of the party, Hillard Etta disclosed this to newsmen after consulting with the acting national chairman of the party, Senator Abubakar Kyari at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Etta told newsmen after the meeting that his institute will be celebrating the political evolution process of the party in the country.

Addressing reporters Etta said, “The reason for our visit to the party today is to intimate and interact with the leadership of the party, especially with the coming of the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the party.

“As you are all aware, the All Progressives Congress (APC) was established on the 31st of July 2013. Exactly one week from today, we will be celebrating it in the political evolution process of the country.”

On the achievements of the APC, Etta who was also a former National Vice Chairman(Southsouth) of the party noted that APC within its short lifespan has achieved and changed the political landscape of the country positively

According to him, “The party was established in 2013 and by 2015 we have done the unthinkable, we had opposition parties come together and ousted a behemoth of a political party that has bestridden the political landscape for sixteen years. And we have gone ahead to win back-to-back national elections in 2019 and 2023. We have also won several state elections.”

When asked if the party will not postpone the celebration given the current economic and social challenges facing the country, Etta maintained that the party was conscious of the mood of the nation adding that the 10th anniversary will not be celebrated in an obscene manner

“I heard the question to postpone our celebration till twenty years. On the 31st of July 2033, we will still have challenges and if we postpone till 2043 when we are 40 years, Nigeria will still have challenges because we are a developing country and challenges will be there. We must celebrate and we will celebrate. We will not celebrate obscenely, celebration may be a marketplace of ideas where we birth progressive ideas or reform our Progressives platform to be the best.

“I believe no matter how difficult things are, the progressive ideas in us can make us celebrate.

“This party was founded on Progressive ideas, I remember when we campaigned in 2014, and 2015, we campaigned based on ideas and we will not allow the ideas to die. We may have been disappointed on the way but we will keep to the Progressive ideas.”

End.