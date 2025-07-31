APC: INEC Experience Of Nat’l Chairman Strategic Asset – Lalong

Former Plateau State Governor, Senator Simon Lalong, has described the experience of the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, as a former Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as a major asset to the ruling party.

Lalong, who led a delegation of Plateau APC stakeholders on a courtesy visit to the party’s national chairman on Thursday, told journalists that Prof. Yilwatda’s background in conducting elections gives the party a significant advantage.

“He understands the electoral process deeply, having conducted several elections in this country,” Lalong said. “When you talk about party, you talk about elections. What part of elections would an electoral officer not know? That experience is an added advantage for this party.”

Prof. Yilwatda’s appointment has drawn criticism from opposition voices, who allege that his past ties with the electoral commission influenced his emergence as APC chairman. Responding to this, Lalong said Prof. Yilwatda’s political and public service record speaks for itself.

“This is someone who served as REC in Benue State for four years, later contested and became a candidate of our party, and then served as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs,” he noted. “He is not new to politics. He has experience from both the party and government side, including working directly with Mr. President.”

The former governor dismissed a political coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), suggesting they were trying to use APC’s old strategies without understanding the underlying dynamics.

“It is like trying to defeat a master with the same trick he invented,” Lalong said. “We used those tactics to bring down the PDP and bring in President Buhari. We repeated that with President Tinubu. Trying to use the same approach against us now is an exercise in futility.”

He likened the attempt to witchcraft, saying, “You used witchcraft to take away someone, and now you want to use the same witchcraft against the original witch, it’s not possible. We already know all the secrets.”

Lalong also praised Prof. Yilwatda as a symbol of generational shift and inclusiveness, stating that the APC has moved beyond the era when only former governors could lead the party.

“Some people are talking about his age and whether he’s mature enough. But gone are the days when you had to be a former governor to become national chairman. He represents a bridge between the old and the young.”