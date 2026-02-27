APC Inaugurates Convention C’ttee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday inaugurated the 2026 National Convention Central Coordination Committee headed by Aminu Masari.

All APC governors are members of the committee alongside former Senate President Ayim Pius Anyim;ex-House of Representatives Speaker Patricia Etteh, Chief Bisi Akande and Chief Segun Osoba. Former Katsina State Governor Masari said the convention would help unify the party.

He said: “The national convention of a political party is not merely a statutory requirement but a defining moment in the institution of life. “It is a platform for reflection, consolidation and renewal of recommitment to the sheer prosperity of governors’ hearts is the APC.” He added: “The task before the committee is therefore clear and to coordinate all activities leading to a peaceful, credible and successful 2026 national convention.”