APC: I’m Confident In Your Capacity, Al-Makura Tells Yilwatda

Former governor of Nassarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura has congratulated the newly elected National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, stating that he believes in his capacity to deliver.

Al-Makura, who stated this is a statement he sent to congratulate the APC National Chairman, was a Frontline candidate for the APC Nationals Chairmanship.

In the congratulatory message, he wrote, “I warmly congratulate my brother Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda as brand National Chairman of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This decision reflects the clear wisdom of the National Executive Committee and the vision of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu committed and loyal party member, I welcome this decision with full optimism and strong commitment to the values that define the APC discipline, fairness, and patriotic leadership.

“I am confident in your capacity to lead with clarity, courage, and unity of purpose. Now is the time to reconnect with the grassroots and promote our party as a symbol of democracy and national unity.

“Count on my continued support as we work together for progress and cohesion.”