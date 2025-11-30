APC Igbimo-Agba Osun Mourns Passing Of Oba Famodun

The apex body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Igbimo-Agba Osun, has expressed shock and deep sorrow over the passing of the Owa of Igbajo, Oba Philips Adegboyega Famodun.

Oba Famodun, a former Chairman of the APC in Osun, passed away yesterday after a brief illness at a hospital in Abuja.

In a condolence message signed by its Chairman, Chief Engr. Sola Akinwumi, Igbimo-Agba Osun described the late monarch as “one of the strong pillars” of the body whose sudden demise has left them devastated.

The statement emphasized the profound loss felt not only by the family and the Igbajo community but also by the APC at both state and national levels.

“The news of the sudden passing of Oba Philips Adegboyega Famodun, Owa of Igbajo, came to me and the body of Igbimo-Agba as a rude shock and the least expected,” the statement read.

“His invaluable political roles will be greatly missed by our body, and we share in the unquantifiable heart pains this untimely demise has posed on his immediate and extended family, Igbajo township, and our party.”

The APC leaders prayed for God to grant the late Oba’s wife and family the fortitude and grace to bear the irreparable loss.