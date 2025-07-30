APC: I Depend On State Structures To Succeed –Yilwatda

Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that he needs the state structures of the party to succeed. According to him, the party success does not depend at the national level but State levels.

Speaking when the Plateau State House of Assembly members who paid him a courtesy call, he assured them that come 2027, APC would take the governorship seat in the state.

He said presently, APC has more Senators, more House of Representatives members and more House of Assembly Members in Plateau state, therefore was positioned to win the governorship seat.

Addressing them, he said: “Let me thank you for taking your time to be here. I appreciate the fact that we have a 22 out of 24 House of Assembly are APC.

“National Assembly – House of Representatives six out of eight are APC and Senate, two out of three are APC. What we don’t have is the governor. I can assure you that APC is Plateau and Plateau is APC.”