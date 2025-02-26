APC Holds NEC Meeting In Abuja

Share

The leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have converged at the National Secretariat of the party for its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

New Telegraph gathered that all roads leading to the venue of the meeting on Blantyre Street have been cordoned off by a combined team of armed security men including soldiers from the Guards Brigade.

Vehicular and human movements on Blantyre Street have also been restricted just as journalists are kept outside despite the release of an accredited list of reporters this morning by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka.

Some early arrivals at the venue include all National Working Committee (NWC) members; Forum of State Chairmen; former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu; and Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu.

The leader of the party, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shetimma, Senate President, Goodwill Akpabio, and Speaker, of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas are expected to be in attendance.

However, the NEC meeting comes a day after the national caucus meeting of the party at the Presidential Villa also in Abuja.

