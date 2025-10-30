APC Hits Two-Thirds Majority With 243 Reps

The numerical strength of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House of Representatives has risen to 243, following Thursday’s defection of the remaining five Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers from Enugu State to the ruling party.

The figure gives the APC more than the constitutionally required two-thirds majority (240) of the 360-member House, strengthening its control of legislative decisions.

With the latest development, all eight House members from Enugu State are now in the APC. Similarly, a Labour Party (LP) lawmaker representing Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency of Plateau State also defected to the APC.

Following the defections, the current composition of the House stands as follows: APC – 243 members; PDP – 72; LP – 21; NNPP – 15; APGA – 5; SDP – 2; ADC – 1; and YPP – 1.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, read the individual letters of defection during plenary, witnessed by notable political figures including Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah; APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda; and the Executive Director (Projects) of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), Hon. Toby Okechukwu, among others.

Those who defected include Hon. Nnoli Nnaji (Nkanu East/Nkanu West), Hon. Mark Obetta (Nsukka/Igboeze South), Hon. Denis Agbo (Igbo-Eze North/Udenu), Hon. Sam Chimaobi Atu (Enugu North/Enugu South), and Hon. Paul Sunday Nnamchi (Enugu East/Isi-Uzo).

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Hon. Nnoli Nnaji described their move as a “bold step into the future” aimed at repositioning Enugu State for greater inclusion and development under Governor Peter Mbah’s leadership.

“Today, we stand before you filled with joy, conviction, and purpose. With your blessing and in line with our collective decision to stand firmly with our visionary Governor, His Excellency Dr. Peter Ndubisi Mbah, we this day, October 30, announce our defection to the All Progressives Congress,” Nnaji declared.

He emphasized that the decision was driven by conviction and unity of purpose, not political convenience.

“This is not just a political move, it is a bold step into a future born of courage and clarity. We can no longer afford to remain spectators while others shape the destiny of our nation,” he said.

Nnaji explained that joining the APC would connect their constituencies to “the heartbeat of national development,” bringing more projects, jobs, and opportunities for youths and women.

He commended Governor Mbah’s leadership, describing him as “a man of courage, foresight, and vision” who has transformed Enugu State within two years through visible progress in education, aviation, science and technology, and security.

“Through Governor Mbah, Enugu has become a reference point for good governance. Today, there is peace, investors are trooping in, and our state is on the path to sustainable growth,” he added.

The caucus leader urged political actors across party lines to put public interest above partisanship.

“Politics should never divide us; it should empower us to serve our people better. We remain your voices and your advocates in the National Assembly,” Nnaji said.

He assured that the lawmakers would continue to attract federal projects to Enugu, pledging to work in unity for the state’s advancement.

“Today, we open the gates to a new dawn, a dawn of inclusion, opportunity, and prosperity. Together, we will ensure every constituency in Enugu takes its rightful place in Nigeria’s progress story,” he concluded.

Nnaji also expressed gratitude to the APC leadership at the national, zonal, and state levels, as well as to prominent Enugu indigenes who attended the event, including former ministers, ex-lawmakers, and other party stalwarts.

He dismissed concerns that the defections could upset the state’s political balance, stressing that “what matters most is good governance, not political labels.”

“We are not here to play politics of division. We are here to support the President, our Governor, and to align Enugu State with the centre for the sake of development. The best days of our people are not behind us, they are just beginning,” he said.