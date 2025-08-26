APC Has Failed Nigerians, PDP Lawmakers Say

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) government of failing Nigerians during its 10 years in power.

The caucus made the statement after an emergency meeting in Abuja, aligning with decisions reached by the party leadership during recent meetings in Zamfara State.

Addressing the media, caucus leader Hon. Fred Agbedi said, “Not only killings, but there is also widespread hardship in this country, and Nigerians are groaning daily. People are even committing suicide because the government is not paying attention to them. Nigerians know that PDP is the only party that can deliver for them.”

Agbedi criticized President Bola Tinubu’s absence during national crises, drawing a comparison with former President Goodluck Jonathan, who cut short a trip abroad to respond to the Chibok kidnapping. “Over 10,000 people have been killed in about two years. Nigerians are groaning. Mr. President, ensure that you pay attention to their suffering,” he said. He urged Nigerians to elect competent leaders and consider voting APC out in 2027.

The PDP lawmakers also called on the federal government to settle payments owed to Nigerian contractors, noting that foreign contractors are being paid while local contractors continue to struggle. They pledged to ensure that indigenous contractors are compensated for completed work to sustain their families and businesses.

Agbedi further stated, “As a caucus, we will continue to hold this government accountable, ensure proper laws are enacted, and highlight illegalities to benefit Nigerians.”

The caucus also congratulated Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagun on his election as National Chairman of the PDP. Agbedi praised the peaceful conduct of the National Executive Committee election, saying it reaffirmed the party’s commitment to due process and governance, adding that PDP remains “the only party Nigerians can rely on.”