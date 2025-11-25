APC Has Failed In Economy, Security, Others – Aregbesola

The former Governor of Osun State and National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rauf Aregbesola, on Tuesday, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government has failed to hit a high standard in the economy, security and other critical sectors.

The former Minister of Interior, who made this remark during the unveiling of the ADC in Osogbo, Osun State capital, assured his supporters that the reign of the APC will come to an end in the next general election.

Aregbesola, who had led the party mobilisation across the nine federal constituencies in the state, while addressing a large crowd of supporters who attended the unveiling ceremony in Osogbo, subsequently urged Nigerians to reject the party in 2027.

“God has left the present government, and even the government at the centre. They used to rig elections, we know their tactics.

“Ahead of the next election, start taking good care of women, who are no longer of childbearing age. On the day of the poll, give them new clothes, and let them sit in a group of 10 per polling booth and leave the rest to God.

“Those in government now tried their best, but God is not with them because they didn’t start with God. They are selfish. They started with the word ’emi, instead of awa’. They have been disgraceful in all sectors, in the economy, security, governance, and others,” Aregbesola said in the Yoruba language.

On August 8, 2026, Aregbesola, in a song, declared that members of ADC would meet in the Abere Osun Government Secretariat after being victorious in the poll.

Earlier, Aregbesola had led leaders of the party to the palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, on a courtesy call.

A statement by Oluwaseun Abosede, the Chairman, Directorate of Media and PublicityOsun ADC, said “Residents of Osogbo, and by extension Osogbo/Olorunda/Irepodun/Orolu trooped out massively as the African Democratic Congress (ADC), in Osun State, concluded its Federal Constituency Tour.”

When contacted for a reaction, Osun APC Director of Media, Kola Olabisi, said the ex-Interior Minister reached his current height through the benevolence of God and the party he castigated.

“At what point did APC fail?” Olabisi queried. In response, Aregbesola said, ‘He (Aregbesola) was governor for eight years and minister for four years through the benevolence of this same party, he said has failed. He is attacking himself,” Olabisi said.