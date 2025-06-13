APC Has Betrayed Spirit Of Democracy It Once Preached, Says CNPP

Share

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has expressed regret that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that once championed the immortalization of the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief Moshood Abiola and the restoration of June 12 as Democracy Day, has become the architect of the systematic erosion of the very values June 12 represents.

The umbrella body of Nigeria’s registered political parties and associations, stated this in a message to commemorate the significance of June 12, which it described as a date etched in national history as the symbol of the people’s will, democratic sacrifice, and resistance against tyranny.

CNPP, particularly, noted that June 12, 1993, stands as the day Nigerians set aside ethnic, religious, and regional differences to vote in what has remained the freest, fairest, and most credible election in the country’s history, won by Late Chief MKO Abiola.

It added that the election symbolized transparency, electoral integrity, and national unity, but tragically, it was annulled by a military junta desperate to hold onto power. On its claim that that APC, has become the architect of the systematic erosion of the very values June 12 represents, CNPP said:

“While we recognise and appreciate the efforts of past and present administrations in acknowledging June 12, particularly the historic declaration by President Muhammadu Buhari recognising it as Democracy Day, we must not be blinded by symbolism without substance. “Today, elections conducted under APC-led governments have consistently fallen short of transparency, credibility, and democratic standards.

From allegations of voter suppression, militarization of polls, manipulation of election results, abuse of incumbency, to compromised electoral umpires, the electoral processes under the APC have starkly contrasted the ideals that June 12 embodies.

“Worse still, the APC-led government has failed to pursue genuine electoral reforms or support the evolution of a people-driven constitution that can institutionalize transparent processes and accountability in governance. The sacred principles of popular will, fair competition, and justice, which formed the cornerstone of the June 12 struggle, have been desecrated in the pursuit of power and political control.

“The defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), one of the legacy parties that merged to form the APC, was at the forefront of championing MKO Abiola’s cause and the June 12 ideology. Yet, those very promoters now appear to have used June 12 as a political ladder to attain power, only to discard its ethos once they achieved their ambitions. This betrayal of purpose must be addressed.”

Calling for what it termed a people’s constitution and 2027 legacy, the CNPP urged the APC-led Federal Government to immediately institute a national process for the enactment of a constitution that will reflect the aspirations of Nigerians for credible electoral reforms, independent institutions, justice, and equity.

According to the group., only through such an organic and inclusive process, can the government lay a solid foundation for sustainable democracy. The group also called on President Bola Tinubu, a key figure in the June 12 prodemocracy struggle, to rise to the occasion and lead with courage and conscience.

“As someone who bore the brunt of military authoritarianism alongside MKO Abiola and other patriots, history now beckons on him to prove that his commitment to democracy was not just about ending military rule, but about building and protecting the democratic order. “The President must ensure that elections in 2027 are free, fair, transparent and credible, reflect the will of the people, untainted by rigging, vote buying, voter intimidation, or state interference.

“In doing so, he will not only write his name in gold but join the ranks of global statesmen like President Goodluck Jonathan, whose decision to concede defeat in 2015 set a rare and commendable example of democratic maturity.”

CNPP urged Nigerians to go beyond mere celebration and political rhetoric ss the nation marks another Democracy Day by reflecting on whether Nigeria today is living up to the dreams of the heroes of her democracy. “We urge all stakeholders, the executive, legislature, judiciary, civil society, youths and political parties to recommit to the ideals of electoral justice, good governance, inclusion, and national cohesion.

“The memory of MKO Abiola and the sacrifice of millions of Nigerians, who stood firm in the face of military oppression demand no less. Democracy is not merely a date on the calendar. It is a covenant between the people and their leaders, a covenant the APC must now honour, not betray,” the group said.

