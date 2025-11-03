APC Has Betrayed Purpose Of Governance – Rhodes-Vivour

2023 Lagos State governorship candidate of Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has expressed concern over Nigeria’s future, accusing the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government of failing to protect citizens and uphold the nation’s sovereignty.

In a statement on Sunday, Rhodes-Vivour said successive administrations had squandered opportunities to transform Nigeria despite its abundant human and natural resources.

He lamented that corruption and mediocrity had replaced vision and discipline in governance, resulting in insecurity, economic hardship, and a weakened state.

“I am very worried for the future of our country. We had so many years to get things right. We have the resources and the human capital to protect our citizens and exert our sovereignty, but again and again we see successive governments embrace corruption and mediocrity instead of vision and discipline,” he said.

Rhodes-Vivour maintained that the ruling APC has failed in its fundamental duty to protect lives and property, stressing that the government’s shortcomings have led to the loss of thousands of lives and widespread insecurity.

“In all of this, one thing is clear and indisputable: the APC has failed to live up to the purpose of governance, which is the protection of lives and property. This failure of leadership is directly responsible for the death of thousands of our citizens and the attack on our sovereignty,” he added.

Describing violent propagandists as “incapable of leadership,” Rhodes-Vivour urged Nigerians to reflect and pray for the nation’s future, stating that he would dedicate his time to praying for Nigeria.