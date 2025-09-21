APC Hails Remi Tinubu At 65, Says You’re Steadfast Pillar Of Support

The National leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has felicitated the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of her 65th birthday.

Describing her as a steadfast pillar of support to President Bola Tinubu throughout his remarkable journey of public service, the party lauded Remi Tinubu for her philantropic personality.

Speaking in a press statement released on Sunday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the APC noted that beyond her role as wife and mother, the First Lady had stood firmly beside her husband from his pro-democracy activism days, through his governorship of Lagos State, and now as President of Nigeria.

“Senator Remi Tinubu has been a steadfast pillar of support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, throughout his remarkable journey of public service.

“From Mr President’s days as a pro-democracy activist, as Governor of Lagos State, and now as President, the First Lady has remained an inestimable treasure of support and dependable ally, for which our nation is thankful,” the statement partly read.

The party further described her as a devoted Christian, seasoned public servant, philanthropist, and astute politician who had touched countless lives through her projects, including the Renewed Hope Initiative and the New Era Foundation.

According to the APC, the First Lady has championed programmes that provided scholarships, healthcare support, empowerment for women and youths, and welfare assistance to senior citizens, widows, and other vulnerable groups.

The statement also quoted the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, alongside members of the National Working Committee and millions of party members nationwide, as joining the First Family in celebrating Senator Tinubu.

“We pray God to grant her excellent health, strength, grace and wisdom in her continued devoted service to family, country and humanity,” the statement added.