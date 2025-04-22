APC Hails Gov Aliyu For Road, Housing Projects

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu for the construction of several road projects in Sokoto State, saying that it would be difficult to take a full roll call of the numerous projects.

Chairman of the party, Isa Sadiq, made the commendation at a news conference in Sokoto while presenting the governor’s scorecard since his assumption of office.

Sadiq noted that the governor had also completed abandoned projects initiated by the immediate past administration, notably the Rijiya Flyover Bridge, the only major project initiated by the previous government.

“While it will be difficult to list all the roads constructed by the Ahmed Aliyu administration, we can give a summary as follows,” he said.

He listed the network of roads constructed to include those in the Sahara area, Gawon-Nama area, and Ramen-Kura around the Abattoir.

Others include networks in New Arkilla, Mabera, and the Tudunwada area, where about 48 roads are currently under construction.

He added that roads have also been constructed in Giwa Low Cost.

“There is another network of roads at Koko Road area, around Saint Paul Primary School, J. Allen area, as well as Zamfara, Zungeru, and Shinkafi roads near the Government House,” he added.

Sadiq also said the governor had embarked on the construction and remodeling of roundabouts in Sokoto metropolis. These include the Kofar Taramniya Roundabout, Mairuwa, Gidan Man Ada, Gawon Nama, New Arkilla Roundabout, and Sama Road.

Others are the Justice Ladan Tsamiya Road Roundabout, Agaie Road Roundabout, and the Kara Area Roundabout.

On the housing sector, Sadiq said the difference between Governor Ahmed Aliyu and his predecessor was clear for all to see.

He alleged that the immediate past administration sold off all government houses and could not account for the money, while Governor Aliyu is currently building a total of 1,136 houses.

According to him, the housing units include 500 at Gidan Salanke and 500 at Wajake in Wamakko Local Government Area.

He also mentioned the 136 housing units purchased from the Federal Housing Authority.

“Ahmed Aliyu is also rehabilitating the Sokoto Eastern Bypass. He has ordered the completion of the 12-kilometre Southern Bypass linking Kasarawa along the Birnin Kebbi Road with Kwannawa along the Gusau Road,” he added.

He further noted that the Aliyu administration is constructing a tricycle park for operators in the State.

In addition to the housing and road projects, the State government has installed solar street lights along all streets in the state capital.

According to him, this has positively impacted the social and economic lives of the citizens, enabling businesses to operate even at night.

“The availability of these street lights has also improved security in the state capital,” he said.

