APC Hails Enugu’s Peaceful, Transparent Ward Congresses

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the Enugu State chapter of the party for the successful congresses in the 260 political wards of the state, describing the exercise as peaceful, free, fair, and credible.

The commendation was given by the Chairman of the APC Ward and Local Government Congresses Committee in Enugu State, Hon. Solomon Funkekeme, in the state capital on Thursday.

The party, which commended party chieftains and faithful for their peaceful and honourable conduct during the exercise, noted with satisfaction that the party had become one big family a few months after the emergence of Governor Peter Mbah as the leader of the party in the state since October 2025.

“We have come to Enugu State to supervise and monitor the ward and local government congresses under the instructions of our National Chairman and the National Working Committee.

“As a Committee, on arrival, we engaged the stakeholders, the State Caretaker Committee, and we also monitored the congresses in various wards of the state.

“We are satisfied with the conduct and with the outcome of the ward congresses across the 260 wards, both in terms of behaviour and observance of the Constitution and Guidelines of the party.

“We also want to note that Enugu APC is united as a state. There are no issues at all. What we can say is that we have come to a united house to move forward under the able leadership of our governor, Dr. Peter Mbah.

“The Congress Coordinating Committee can tell you that the party is in good hands and we congratulate them on the way that they have conducted themselves since we arrived in Enugu,” he stated.

He equally commended the Enugu APC for inclusivity and gender mainstreaming.

“All the positions that were reserved for women to ensure gender mainstreaming were well respected. The same applies to persons living with disabilities. So, the party is very inclusive,” Hon. Funkekeme added.

He expressed optimism that the local government congresses coming up across the 17 local government areas of the state on Saturday would equally be peaceful and credible.

“On Saturday, this party will conduct local government congresses. The Committee expects the same peace and credibility that prevailed in the ward congresses to also prevail in the local government congresses,” the Committee Chairman asserted.

Secretary of the Enugu APC Caretaker Committee, Hon. Eugene Odoh, thanked the national panel for their commitment to the peaceful and transparent conduct of the congresses, having toured many wards across the three senatorial zones of the state.