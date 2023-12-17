APC Hails Buhari At 81, Reels Out Achievements As Nigeria President

The National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has joined other eminent Nigerians to celebrate the immediate past President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari on his 81st birthday.

In a goodwill message signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, on Saturday night, the ruling party said that the former president laid an enduring foundation for Nigeria’s development and greatness.

Morka said Buhari’s progressive proclivity and commitment to rescuing the nation from the precipice factored in the historic merger that birthed the ruling party.

He described Buhari as a leader with unparalleled integrity, incorruptibility, and uncanny dedication to nation-building, expressing confidence that the current administration will consolidate his legacies.

The statement reads: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) heartily felicitates with former President Muhammadu Buhari on the auspicious occasion of his 81st birthday anniversary.

“Legendary for his unparalleled integrity, incorruptibility, and uncanny dedication to nation-building, we celebrate a visionary leader, elder statesman, patriot, and democrat.

“Your Excellency’s progressive proclivity and commitment to rescuing our dear nation from the precipice factored in the historic merger that birthed our great Party. With you as the pioneer presidential candidate in 2015, the Party ousted the incumbent and coasted home to a resounding victory.

As two-term President, your administration did a commendable job of cleaning the Augean stable and laying an enduring foundation for the development and greatness of our dear country.

“We are confident that the Renewed Hope agenda of the current APC-led administration will consolidate the legacies of your administration.

On behalf of the National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (CON), the National Working Committee (NWC), and all stakeholders of our great Party, we pray for long life and excellent health for our dear former President, Muhammadu Buhari, as he continues to contribute to the development of our country and growth of our great party.