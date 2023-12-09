APC Hails Akpabio At 61, Says He’s A True Patriot, Nation Builder

The national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has joined thousands of others to celebrate the 10th Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio on the occasion of his 61st birthday.

Hailing the political stalwart in a statement issued on Saturday by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the party described Akpabio as a “true patriot, nation builder and lawmaker of extraordinary abilities.”

The letter, titled ‘Happy birthday, President of the Senate,’ read in parts, “Our great party congratulates the President of the Senate and Chairman of the 10th National Assembly, His Excellency, Senator Godswill Akpabio, CON, on the joyous occasion of his 61st birthday anniversary.

“Renowned for his uncommon accomplishments, we celebrate a true patriot, nation builder and lawmaker of extraordinary abilities.”

It read further, “As the Chairman of the 10th National Assembly, your effort towards reinventing strategic partnership with the Executive branch remains invaluable to the achievement of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.”

The congratulatory statement added that the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and members of the National Working Committee, leaders, stakeholders and other party members, joined in the celebration.