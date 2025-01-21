APC Guber Aspirant Visits Shettima, Commends Zulum On Infrastructure

Share

The frontline aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 2025 Anambra State governorship election, Paul Chukwuma, has paid a courtesy call on Vice President Kashim Shettima, at his home in Maiduguri.

During this visit, Chukwuma extolled the Vice President and Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, for their role in the appreciable pace of infrastructure development in the state.

Chukwuma, who was received warmly by the Vice President at his home, is an age-long friend and political associate of Shettima. After the visit, Chukwuma praised the Vice President and Zulum for the level of physical infrastructure in Maiduguri.

He also commended the leaders for placing the State on the path of steady progress. He said: “I am very impressed to see the level of infrastructure development and the cleanliness of the city of Maiduguri.

“The Vice President, His Excellency, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, who was a two-term Governor of this state and former senator, provided a very solid governance template.

“He built on what he met on the ground. Similarly, the present administration of His Excellency, Prof. Babagana Zulum is building on what the former governor left behind, to deepen development for the people of Borno State.

“I commend these leaders and express my absolute delight at their commitment to the wellbeing of the people of this state. “They have demonstrated how sustainable governance can be strengthened for the benefit of the people.”

Share

Please follow and like us: