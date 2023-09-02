APC GUBER ASPIRANT, OLADUNNI ODU: Ondo Ripe for Female Governor

She had served at various times as commissioner with three different military administrations in old Ondo State. She was also the chairman of the state’s office of State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB). She is currently the State’s Secretary to Government (SSG). Princess Oladunni Odu, in this interview with BABATOPE OKEOWO spoke on a wide range of issues as they relate to the state. Excerpts:

How were you able to survive work- ing with three different Military Administrators in the old Ondo State?

Working in the military was fair and nice. One thing you must give to the military is that they bring in well-educated people to serve as ad- ministrators. Commissioners under them were well-educated too. When I joined the state government in 1995, we were all seven commissioners re- sponsible for today’s Ondo and Ek- iti states.

These administrators were strict when you see them outside but all you need to do to make a military man trust you is honesty, hard work and loyalty. The things that marked me out were hard work, honesty, and loyalty. Till today, I am 100 percent loyal to my boss. When you talk about your boss negatively, you would have your mind poisoned.

If you are loyal to your boss, he will be happy with you. Most times, I leave the office by 8 p.m. I must clear the files on my table as if every day is my last day. Hard work does not kill. It might feel like people are not seeing you but they are watching.

Are you satisfied with the number of women that have been appointed by President Bola Tinubu into the Federal Executive Council?

If we look at developed countries, we see women becoming president, prime ministers and speakers of parliaments. Women are going places and they are doing well. If you bring in more women you will have better results. Women are always serious in any assignment given to them because they don’t have many distractions. When you bring us on board, we bring many things to the table. We have so many women that are qualified, what we need is a chance.

We can do it. I keep sensitizing women that we must support ourselves like it was done for Aishat Binani in Adamawa. I don’t know what happened behind but I believe Binani won the election. Nobody can change it because when she was first announced that she won, peo- ple trooped out to the street to show that this woman was well-liked by the people. All women voted for her and there is a need to support one another. In Ondo State we have been having only men as governor; they should also try us even if it is for four years.

In the end, if we don’t perform, then they should not give us a chance again. I only advocate for women on merits. Women appointed by Tinubu were the ones who got it on merit, some are Ph.D. holders. I am offering myself also in the gover- norship election in the 2024 election. If the people of Ondo State decide to support me if my party chooses me and I become the governor, I am going to serve well, so that the next woman coming behind would be supported.

As the Secretary to the Ondo State Government, what are the challeng- es that you are facing in your current position?

As an executive official saddled with the responsibility to make sure the government achieves its vi- sions and objectives, it is enormous but I am doing it to the best of my knowledge. It is you that can judge if I am doing well. There are lots of challenges in implementation of policies. It entails you take all the parastatals, ministries, agencies into consideration.

You have to oversee all. Whatever it is in the office, I have been able to deliver on my duty. It is you who would tell me if I am doing well because it is the society that can judge better. We cannot judge ourselves. If you feel I am not doing enough, please feel free to tell me, I will buckle up. In every work, there are challenges.

It could be financial; it could be not having enough money to purchase vehicles for people in government because government officials should have vehicles. It could be accommodations, we can’t solve all, financial challenges run across all aspects.

What about your project of 2024? Are you interested in the race to succeed your boss?

We are trailblazers in Ondo State. That is why I am so confident that having the first female governor will not be a difficult thing, it depends on the people. The way we talk to people. If you have traveled far and wide, you see what they are doing in other climes.

Let us test a woman, it starts from here. Try to convince people, and you are not just talking of any woman, you are talking of someone that has been tried and tested. I am bold to say that among those coming for the governorship, none is as exposed as I am. I have been around governance, in and out within 27 years.

If you help me, you have helped Ondo State. I have compas- sion for humans. I am someone everyone can have access to, someone who would be your person, someone who will work for the people.

What are you doing to encourage teachers to stay in the local com- munities they are posted to?

It is a big problem. It has been a perennial problem in SUBEB. Under the late Governor (Olusegun) Agagu, we actually moved teachers into the rural areas and we insisted that any teachers who move out would be dismissed from service. He was able to keep that for some time.

After one year, all the teachers found their way back. They would either bring doctors’ reports that they are ill and there is no way they can access health care in the rural areas they are posted to or some say they are getting married, so many other excuses. This time around, Governor (Rotimi) Akeredolu said you must sign an undertaking that you will stay in the community for three years.

We also carried out recruitments from the areas they lived in, so it won’t be difficult for them to serve their people. We are saying we don’t have teachers and if we start sacking these people, how many of them would be left again. There are some schools where we have the headmaster and just one teacher.

Even in my area in Okitipupa, you will find two teach- ers; will they be able to teach from primary one to five? Government has provided infrastructure. We have 1, 229 primary Schools in Ondo State. Over 900 of these schools have new infrastructure. There are some we carried out rehabilitation there.

We also built new structures in some. There is a problem of teachers in the rural areas that we need to sit and solve. If you have an idea or suggestions, do not hesitate to give us because when it comes to education, we are all stakeholders. We need to educate our children. Whether you are a child of a rich man or a child of the poorest man, that child has a right under the constitution to be educated, basic education is a must.

Has Governor Akeredolu lived up to his REDEEMED Agenda?

The Governor is on course. He has been able to touch on all aspects of the REDEEMED Agenda. Two years ago, the ‘Red Gold’ Revolution was launched. Cocoa farming was also given a boost. Lots of investors have come to lease our land. We have many people who have come to take land to cultivate cocoa and plantain.

You cannot plant today and in two months you are reaping. In two or three years, you will see more evidence of this coming up across the state. If you go to Ore, you will see lots of industries at the Industrial Park. The state hitherto has been civil service oriented, but with the administration of Akeredolu, it is moving away from that status to an investment hub.

Is the state not worried about the brain drain being experienced in the healthcare sector?

The state would continue to recruit many of these personnel because it is not everybody that would leave. Those people that are leaving I do tell them there is a lot of stress. It is because many of our people leaving have never travelled outside the shores of this country. In America or Britain, they pay you but 98 percent of what they are paying goes into the system. If you owe tax for water, or light, you cannot get away with it. Here if you have some challenges, you can run to your brother.

You cannot approach people for assistance abroad. Some of our people there are begging like poor kids. Many are going into drugs. If you don’t have a job in Nigeria and you are going abroad it is okay but if you’re a doctor, nurse, you have means of livelihood here and you are going abroad, what they see there, only that they cannot come back. Except for our currency that has gone bad, there is nothing anybody living abroad can offer you.

Twenty years ago, if you’re living abroad, what does it mean to anybody? When they come back home, they are not better than you in Nigeria, but because if you have 4,000 dollars it is a big money in Naira now. Some two years ago in SUBEB, we did employ 1,200 teachers, so if we find out that the figure is depleting due to JAPA syndrome, we would employ more. In May, it was agreed in council that more doctors should be employed into the service of Ondo State because lots of them have moved out.

We are determined to make the state better. The welfare of the people is paramount to us. We would do everything to give back to society as much as we can. I would honestly say we should helpfully employ many of our youths, give the opportunities and make the pay more attractive than ever.

With the inflation in the country, the pay now should be increased so that the suffering would not be too much. Whether you are rich or poor, we all go to the same market; there is no special market for the poor and another for the rich. I know the government is thinking of increasing salaries.

At the beginning of this administration, the state government set up a poultry farm where youths in their hundreds would be employed. At that time things were still very easy. Some are into poultry, fishery, piggery and lots more. Many have now seen that you can’t keep white collar job, you need something extra to do.