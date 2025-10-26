APC Growing Stronger Ahead Of 2027 Elections – ALP

The All Progressives Congress League of Professionals (ALP) has dismissed insinuations that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is on the verge of collapse ahead of the 2027 general elections, describing such claims as false, unfounded, and mischievous.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Marlin Daniel, a pioneer Secretary of the Bayelsa State APC and current Board Member of the Federal University, Otuoke, the group said the growing influx of politicians from opposition parties into the APC was evidence of the party’s strength, acceptance, and record of good governance.

According to the ALP, the increase in membership should be celebrated, not criticized.

“There is nothing wrong with admitting new members into the APC. In fact, it should be celebrated as a sign of growth. It is not a crime if all Nigerians join the APC, and opposition to this healthy development, especially from within the ruling party, is unfortunate,” the statement said.

The group noted that the APC, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has demonstrated inclusiveness, political strategy, and teamwork, which have attracted prominent figures across political divides.

“With various political, regional, and religious interests to contend with, political actors must go beyond the basics to carry everyone along. This is exactly what the APC is doing under President Tinubu and Prof. Yilwatda. The party has learnt from its past and has now won the trust and confidence of Nigerians, hence the influx of high-profile stakeholders,” ALP stated.

The group urged critics to learn from what it described as the “political mastery” of President Tinubu and the “unassuming but effective” leadership of Prof. Yilwatda, saying these qualities would guarantee APC’s victory in 2027.

It added that recruitment of new members is vital to any organization’s survival and should not be misconstrued as a sign of crisis.

“The current National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, is on track. His reconciliatory approach and open-door policy have made the APC more attractive, and that’s why we are witnessing massive defections. This should call for celebration, not skepticism,” the statement read.

On the issue of alleged hostility from the North towards President Tinubu’s re-election bid, ALP described the claim as “utterly false and politically motivated.”

“The North is not a single entity but a region with diverse interests. It is untrue that the North is hostile to President Tinubu, who has a Vice President, National Security Adviser, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Service Chiefs, party chairman, ministers, and political associates all from the region,” the group noted.

It maintained that President Tinubu enjoys broad national support, stressing that his administration’s fairness and commitment to governance have earned him goodwill across the country.

“Not every Nigerian must be in the APC or vote for President Tinubu, but what matters is that a majority are satisfied with his leadership and with how Prof. Yilwatda is managing the party. The APC is united, growing stronger, and well-positioned to secure victory in 2027,” the ALP concluded.