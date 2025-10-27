APC Growing Stronger Ahead Of 2027 Election — ALP

The All Progressives Congress League of Professionals (ALP) has dismissed claims that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is on the verge of implosion ahead of the 2027 general election due to the wave of defections from opposition parties into its ranks.

In a statement, National Coordinator Marlin Daniel described such claims as “false, unfounded, and mischievous”.

According to the ALP, welcoming new members into the ruling party is not a sign of crisis but rather “an indication of acceptance, popularity, and the delivery of good governance”.

It added: “Political parties are built on membership. “There is nothing wrong with admitting new members to the APC. “In fact, it should be celebrated as a sign of growth.

It is not a crime if all Nigerians join the APC, and opposition to this healthy development especially from within the ruling party is unfortunate..

“In multi-party democracies like Nigeria, to remain a dominant political party is even more demanding. “With various political parties, regional, tribal and even religious interests to contend with, political actors must go beyond the basics and magnanimously carry every interest along to assuage dissenting voices.”