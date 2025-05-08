APC Groups Demand Governorship Ticket For Osun West 

Share

Two major interest groups within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State have called on the party’s leadership to zone the 2026 governorship ticket to the Osun West Senatorial District, citing decades of political marginalization.

The Progressives Frontliners (TPF) and the Coalition of Osun APC Interest Groups (COAIG) made the appeal in a joint statement issued in Osogbo, the state capital, shortly after their May monthly meeting.

Speaking under the theme “West Lokan”—a Yoruba slogan meaning “It’s the turn of the West”—the groups stressed that since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, Osun West has never produced a governor, despite consistent support for the APC.

“This cause is not driven by personal vendettas or grievances,” the statement read. “It is a clarion call to correct long-standing political imbalances and address the marginalisation that has plagued Osun West for decades.”

Joint coordinators of the groups, Ademola Rukayat, Michael Idowu, and Samuel Iwolode, specifically appealed to President Bola Tinubu and APC stalwart Chief Bisi Akande to intervene and ensure the district is given a fair shot at the party’s ticket.

“We respectfully urge them to lend an ear to the earnest appeals of their children from Osun. This moment calls for compassionate leadership and recognition of the vital role Osun West has played within the party,” they added.

They also warned that the continued exclusion of Osun West could weaken the APC’s chances of reclaiming the state from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The marginalisation of Osun West contributed significantly to our past electoral defeats,” the statement said. “Zoning the candidacy to Osun West is the most assured and strategic path to reclaim Osun State.”

The groups urged party leaders at both national and state levels to take decisive steps toward ensuring equity, fairness, and inclusivity in the party’s leadership structure moving forward.

Following the press briefing, members of the groups visited the APC Secretariat in Osogbo to formally submit their letter of request.

It was received by Mr. Aremu Tajudeen, Director of Administration and Finance at the Osun APC Secretariat.

Share