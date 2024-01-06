APC Group To Aiyedatiwa: Tampering With Structure’ll Spell Doom for Party

…says those planning to dissolve exco lack power

A group within the Ondo State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ondo Elite Group, (OEG) has cautioned Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa against tampering with the party’s structures in the state ahead of the governorship election scheduled for next year.

According to the group, any attempt to tamper with the current structure in the state would spell doom for the party ahead of the primary election to choose party’s candidate for the November governorship election.

The General Secretary of the group, Chief Yemi Oladiran, who advised Ayedatiwa, to bring all stakeholders on board rather than causing division within the party noted that tension is gradually brewing in the state chapter of the APC over plans by some section to oust and replace the party leadership to suit their candidate in the next election.

The group however, warned against interfering in the affairs of the party, saying those planning to tive lack the power to constitute or dissolve its state executive. Oladiran said the APC primaries are coming up in the state in the next few months, and unless those behind the plot retrace their steps, APC in the state might be risking a repeat of the setbacks it suffered in Zamfara in the last general election.

They warned against creating a crisis where there is none, urging the governor to unite members in order not to lose the state to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Dissolving the state executive of the party will negate the agreement Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa signed with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the crisis that engulfed the state over the friction between late governor Rotimi Akeredolu and Ayedatiwa.

“What we are guiding against is the repeat of what happened in Zamfara and we cannot allow this to happen in Ondo State because we play the game by the rules and guided by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “Anything we do in the party is guided by the Constitution of the APC.

I can assure you that Ondo will not allow a repeat of Zamfara treatment. We must go into the next election as one united family. “No one can truncate a moving train that is moving at a speed of development, like the one we are having in Ondo.

The understanding between the executive members of Ondo APC and government is cordial and we should go into this election as one” “We are proud of the leadership of the state chairman, Ade Adetimehin.

He has been able to stabilise the party since he became the chairman of the party. “Nobody changes a winning team, the present leadership has two more years to complete its term. They should be allowed to usher in a new governor after the November election.

“Tampering with the present leadership in the state party or the executive would be counterproductive and spell doom for the party.

In his reaction to the speculation, the Publicity Secretary of APC in Ondo State, Mr. Alex Kalejaye, said “It is unimaginable that anyone would contemplate dissolution of the structures in an election year. “The executive committee of the chapter has never been in crisis nor in disagreement of whatever dimension.

The Ade Adetimehin-led executive committee has rather built the chapter to an enviable and appealing state that now attracts gladiators from other political parties. “Political observers will attest to the fact that the Ondo APC executive committee is arguably one of the most organised and disciplined in the entire APC family across the country.”

He however, said “The chapter will continue to work for the unity of all its members and political gladiators, to ensure further cohesion ahead of the governorship election.

“The State Executive Committee is committed to clear victory for the party at the guber poll. We need the cooperation of all leaders and elders to achieve this laudable feat”