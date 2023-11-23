APC Group Raises Alarm Over Planned ‘Violent’ Protest In Kano

Speaking at a news conference at the party headquarters in Abuja, the Director General of Gawuna/Garo Campaign Organization, Rabiu Suleiman-Bichi, alleged that NNPP members are plotting to eliminate some APC members.

He called on the Kano State Police Command and other security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities of protecting lives and properties, adding APC members would not engage in anything disturbing the peace of the state.

Bichi said, “We have it from reliable sources that they are planning a mass protest on Saturday during which key figures of the APC will be targeted, if possible to eliminate them.

“It is on this note that we called the Kano state police command and other security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities and take appreciative measures to avoid loss of life and property.

We are law-abiding citizens and will not do anything to disturb peace, but we will not hesitate to protect our lives and belongings.”