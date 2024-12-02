APC Group Moves To Form New Party, Register 26m Nigerians Already

Share

The Team New Nigeria (TNN) has begun the movement out of the APC with a strong mission to form a new Political Party that would rescue Nigeria from the threshold of poverty, hunger, insecurity and devastation.

The group, have already boasted of having 26,382,000 registered voters in its fold across the country, who agreed to form a New Nigeria devoid of misgovernance, selfish leaders and corrupt Political officeholders.

The group’s National President, Modibbo Yakubun Farakwai made this known during the official inauguration of the Kano State harmonisation committee, on Monday.

He said, “Today, every responsible Nigerian is looking beyond the APC government. Hence, let us assure you that we in TNN have been preparing for the future in the right earnest.

“We understand that our people are hungry for change but they are not looking only for a change in government but a political party with some new faces replacing old ones, Nigerians want to see a change in the culture and efficacy of governance. They want to see genuine change in the way government functions at all levels.

“I would like to seize this opportunity to tell you that with your support, the TNN will provide not only an alternative government but an alternative culture of governance rooted in the ideals of democracy.

“We have embarked upon this nationwide program of rallies to start a new dialogue with the good people of Nigeria in the new situation that has arisen in the country.

“We have gone to the extent of developing a flag, a logo, a name, constitution, manifesto and proceeded to engage with the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, informing them of our desire to register the TNN as a political party.

“The leadership of Team New Nigeria acknowledges the registration of 26,382,000 members nationwide. We have also approved the allocation of additional membership registration materials for Kano State.

The Harmonisation Committee is implored to work towards the registration of more people without delay. The Membership Registration form is free and not for sale.

“Let us thank INEC for resuming the nationwide continuous voters’ registration exercise. Our people are advised to take advantage of this development and register en masse. And may the INEC be independent, apolitical, unbiased and neutral.”

He added that the group has so far achieved the formation of administrative and mobilisation structures across the six geo-political zones, 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and the 774 Local Government Areas.

“Amongst us are well-meaning Nigerians from all walks of life, from all professions and all tribes and religions. Our binding forces are brotherhood, humanity, patriotism and the love for a greater Nigeria. In the coming weeks, a national rollout of plans will happen in TNN, the first of which is the presentation of the TNN’s Manifesto, book and newspaper.

“The mission of Team New Nigeria is simple and it is to promote equity and justice, and ensure equal opportunity for all Nigerians irrespective of gender, ethnicity, location and religion.

“As a political party, Team New Nigeria is stepping forward at this critical time to offer Nigerians a brand-new platform to actualise their aspirations to take part in the management of Nigeria by playing effective roles and determining the leadership emergence process from their immediate environment.

“The inauguration of the Kano State Harmonisation Committee today is an eloquent testimony of our determination to establish strong footprints in all the 44 local government areas of Kano State.”

