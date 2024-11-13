APC Group Lauds NNPCL, Marketers Over Plan To Distribute Dangote Fuel Across Nigeria

Share

…Tasks Kyari to fix local refineries, not only MoUs with Dangote

A youth group within the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), has hailed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) and major oil marketers for deciding to lift and distribute fuel from the Dangote refinery to end users across the country.

The group, APC Vanguard for Optimum Transparency and Accountability (APC-VOTA), also called on the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the NNPCL, Malam Mele Kyari, to live up to his promises by making the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries operational.

In a statement on Wednesday by the President, Engr. Shola Olatunji, and Secretary, Amb. Waheed Isiaka, the group expressed optimism that, by patronizing the locally refined petroleum products, the nation’s economy will stabilize, as the naira will gain heavily against foreign currencies, hence, importation of refined products will be discouraged.

“Aside from making the products available across the country, thereby defeating the usual artificial scarcity during the yuletide, lifting from the Dangote refinery will also strengthen our currency against foreign currencies and make our economy pick again.

“It will also save Nigerians from buying adulterated and high sulphur density petroleum products currently being imported into the country by some unscrupulous oil marketers, under the supervision of the so-called regulators who value their pockets more than the welfare of the people.

“Above all, this will save the Nigerian government a whooping N24 trillion yearly, as it currently imports Petroleum products by paying N2tr every month.

“This is a noble decision and all of us at APC-VOTA welcome this step wholeheartedly, as it will better the lives of Nigerians and will reduce hardship currently being faced”, the statement read.

On the need to rehabilitate the ailing local refineries, the group said it was obvious that Kyari lacks the capacity to make Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries work again.

“It’s obvious to all Nigerians that Kyari lacks what it takes to fix our refineries. Despite trillions of naira injected into the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries, there is nothing to show for it and the man is not saying anything again, after making a lot of excuses.

“Keeping such man any longer is tantamount to keeping an infested ripe fruit, since you can’t eat it, just remove it neatly, because the more you leave it there, the more it infest other fruits, until the whole system will become compromised and collapsed.

“The only solution to the fuel crisis in Nigeria is the sack of Kyari and our refineries working. Anything less is tantamount to prolonging our doomsday”, the group added.

Recall that the NNPCL said it has stopped importing refined petroleum products and is now off-taking fuel from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and other local refineries.

The NNPCL’s GCEO, Kyari, disclosed this on Monday at a conference of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists, in Lagos.

