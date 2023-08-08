APC Group Inaugurates Executive Officers In Lagos

A support group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, the Peace Progress and Unity Movement of Nigeria (PPU), has inaugurated its executive officers in Badagry.

Speaking shortly before the inauguration, the Global President of the movement, Farida Ahmed, said the essence of the gathering was to know who they are.

She said, “The essence of our coming here is not just inaugurating new officers to take their seats but also to let us know that it is important for each of us to know who we are.

“It is when you know who you are that you will know what you become in the future. Life becomes miserable and confusing when you don’t know who you are and what to do with your life.”

Ahmed said the movement is a place to learn and unlearned. “It is a place to learn and a place to unlearn. It is a world where things we don’t know, we learn then and at the same time, the thing we know that we are not supposed to be a part of our life, we unlearned them.

“Things that we know will be good quality and better for our life, we learn them. We are here today to help you to realize and actualize your progress. There is potential in each and every one of us that the movement will transform into prosperity,” she said.

The National Coordinator of PPU, Babashola Aderobigbe, said the movement was bridging the gap between the youths and leadership. He said that youths must get the repercussion of what they getting themselves into.

The Lagos Coordinator of PPU, Kamal Ajenifuja, promised to abide by the rules and regulations of the movement. He assured members that the movement that more youths would be recruited into the movement to ensure more victory for APC during the election.

The Assistant Coordinator of the PPU Lagos chapter, Princess Onyinye Oketojinu, while presenting gifts to Ahmed, prayed that the team return to their destinations in peace.

The royal father of the day, High Chief Patrick Mobee, Menu Toyon II, Chief Mobee of Badagry Kingdom appreciated the leadership quality of the PPU global president for bringing the movement to Lagos.

Other executive officers of PPU in Lagos include Mr John Akano, Secretary; Grace Popoola, Assistant Secretary, and Setonji Oke-Tojinu, public relations officer.