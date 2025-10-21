APC Group Hails Matawalle, Yari For Unity, Renewed Political Strength In Zamfara

The APC Solidarity Network for Tinubu has applauded Bello Matawalle, Minister of State for Defence, for his exemplary leadership, political maturity, and unwavering commitment to strengthening the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North West.

The group also commended Senator Abdulaziz Yari, former Governor of Zamfara State, for his steadfast support and close collaboration with Matawalle in consolidating the party’s unity and structure ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its National Coordinator, Comrade Matthew Attah, the group described Matawalle as one of the most outstanding ministers in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, citing his loyalty and contributions to the Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to the statement, Matawalle has spearheaded a “massive wave of defections” into the ruling party in Zamfara State, which it described as clear evidence of his political influence and grassroots appeal.

“Bello Matawalle has not only excelled in his responsibilities as Minister of State for Defence but has also been instrumental in rebuilding the APC’s political strength across the North West,” the statement read.

“Under his watch, Zamfara has witnessed a major influx of people into the party, making the APC the most formidable political force in the region.”

The group vowed to resist any attempt to malign the minister, warning that it would not tolerate campaigns of calumny aimed at discrediting his performance or loyalty to President Tinubu.

“No individual or group will be allowed to tarnish the image of one of the most performing ministers in this administration. Matawalle’s dedication to his ministerial duties and to advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda has produced superlative results for Nigeria, particularly in the North West,” the statement said.

The group further noted that the renewed synergy between Yari and Matawalle has strengthened party cohesion in Zamfara, restoring confidence among APC members and setting the tone for a decisive victory in 2027.

“It is heartwarming to see both Matawalle and Senator Yari working assiduously, day and night, to ensure the total victory of the APC in Zamfara and across the North West,” the statement continued.

“Their renewed partnership is reassuring, and their shared vision for progress is proof that history is about to be made again in Zamfara politics.”

The network described the relationship between the two former governors as a unifying force that has re-energised the APC base, bridged political divides, and restored enthusiasm among party loyalists.

“By putting the interest of the party and the success of Mr. President first, Matawalle and Yari have demonstrated true leadership and statesmanship. Their unity sends a strong message that the APC in Zamfara is now stronger, more focused, and better prepared than ever,” it added.

The APC Solidarity Network for Tinubu hailed both leaders as “pillars of hope and progress” whose joint efforts will ensure that Zamfara remains an unshakable APC stronghold as preparations for 2027 intensify.

“With their continued collaboration and commitment to the Renewed Hope vision, there is no doubt that Zamfara State will be 100 percent APC come 2027,” the statement concluded.