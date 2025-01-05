APC Group Hails FG On Renewal Of China Currency Deal

Share

…Expresses worry over hoarding of foodstuff

The APC Northwest Reclamation Front (ANRF) has expressed satisfaction with the renewal of the Nigeria-China currency swap deal recently which it considers a move that will help businesses from the northwest and Nigeria as a whole.

A statement from the coordinator of ANRF Malam Hisham Habib said the group finds the renewal of the deal a process that guarantees continuity and hopes that the central bank of Nigeria will help eliminate all challenges faced by the deal which is expected to revive the Naira.

The ANRF however voiced out concerns over continued attacks by the Lakurawa bandits in Kebbi state and other places in the northwest region and called on the security chiefs under General Christopher Musa to double efforts in curtailing the menace.

It also critically observed that the economic activities of the northwest region are further crippled by the actions of hoarders and middlemen.

” We want the intervention of the Federal government and the northern governors especially from the geopolitical zone to address the catastrophic activities of hoarders of essential commodities after farmers have toiled and industries have worked hard to produce those commodities, the artificial scarcity created by self-centred dealers should be checked”

The society according to ANRF should reap the dividends of a democratically elected government that will ease the hardship of the electorate, and the future of the ruling APC lies on its ability to maintain the confidence the people have in it the statement said.

The stability of the local currency which is the Naira in the exchange market is a fundamental duty for the APC-led government of President Tinubu and the ANRF is hopeful that the year 2025 will mark a turning point in the quest for a stabilized exchange rate that will curb the incessant inflation the group said.

