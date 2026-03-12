APC Group Debunks Alleged Financial Indictment Against Oyebamji

Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO) Media Fronts have debunked allegations by the Osun State Government that the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji, mismanaged the Osun State Investment Company Limited (OSICOL) during his tenure as Managing Director.

The rebuttal followed claims by the spokesperson to Governor Ademola Adeleke, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, who listed 23 reasons Oyebamiji would not be fit to be governor of the state.

Listed in the reasons are his alleged mismanagement of state resources while heading the state-owned investment company. Rasheed alleged that the APC candidate mishandled state property in Lagos and Abuja during his time at OSICOL, as well as authorised the sale of Osun’s holdings in Omoluabi while he was Commissioner for Finance.

However, the AMBO Media Fronts, in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Adebayo Adedeji, insisted that Oyebamiji did not mismanage the resources of OSICOL but instead revived the organisation after he was appointed in 2011.