APC Group Cautions Aiyedatiwa On Dissolution Of Party Executive

…No Plan to Dissolve Party Structure – APC

A group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State against tampering with the party’s structures in the State ahead of the governorship election in the State.

The group, Ondo Elite Group, (OEG) said any attempt to tamper with the political structure in the state would spell doom for the party ahead of the primary election to choose the party’s candidate and the November governorship election in the state.

The General Secretary of the group, Chief Yemi Oladiran, who advised Ayedatiwa, to bring all stakeholders on board rather than causing division within the party noted that tension is gradually brewing in the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over a plan by some section to oust and replace the party leadership in the state to suit their candidate in the next election.

The group, however, warned against interfering in the affairs of the party saying those planning to dissolve the APC executive lack the power to constitute or dissolve its state executive.

Oladiran said the APC primaries are coming up in the state in the next few months, and unless those behind the plot retrace their steps, the APC in the state might be risking a repeat of the setbacks it suffered in Zamfara in the last general election.

They warned against creating a crisis where there is none, urging the state governor to unite the party in order not to lose the state to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

His words “Dissolving the state executive of the party will negate the agreement Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa signed with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the crisis that engulfed the state over the friction between late governor Rotimi Akeredolu and Ayedatiwa.

“What we are guiding against is the repeat of what happened in Zamfara and we cannot allow this to happen in Ondo state because we play the game by the rules and guided by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Anything we do in the party is guided by the constitution of the APC. I can assure you that Ondo will not allow a repeat of Zamfara’s treatment. We must go into the next election as one united family.

“No one can truncate a moving train, that is moving at a speed of development, like the one we are having in Ondo. The understanding between the executive members of Ondo APC and the government is cordial and we should go into this election as one”

“We are proud of the leadership of the state chairman, Ade Adetimehin. He has been able to stabilise the party since he became the chairman of the party.

” Nobody changes a winning team, the present leadership has two more years to complete its term. They should be allowed to usher in a new governor after the November election.

” Tampering with the present leadership in the state party or the executive would be counterproductive and spell doom for the party.

In his reaction to the plan to dissolve the party’s executive in the state, the Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr. Alex Kalejaye, said “It is unimaginable that anyone would contemplate dissolution of the structures of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State in an election year.

“The executive committee of the chapter has never been in crisis nor in disagreement of whatever dimension. The Ade Adetimehin-led executive committee has rather built the chapter to an enviable and appealing state that now attracts gladiators from other political parties.

“Political observers will attest that Ondo APC executive committee is arguably one of the most organised and disciplined in the entire APC family across the country”

He, however, said “The chapter will continue to work for the unity of all its members and political gladiators, to ensure further cohesion ahead of the governorship election.

“The State Executive Committee is committed to clear victory for the party at the guber poll. We need the cooperation of all leaders and elders to achieve this laudable feat”