APC Group Calls On Tinubu, Says Ministerial Portfolio Unfair To Ondo

The reshuffling of President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet which saw the transfer of Bunmi Tunji-Ojo from the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy to the Interior has been described as wholly inappropriate by the civil organisation called BTO Grassroot Youth Volunteers (BGYV).

The group in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday said the move betrayed and rendered meaningless the Minister-designate’s contributions to President Bola Tinubu’s victory in Ondo State.

It, however, urged President Tinubu to reverse his choice in the name of harmony and to honour commitment and effort.

The group coordinator, Akeju Kayode said the victory of Ondo APC in the Presidential and National Assembly Elections was a result of the strategic and sole efforts of Tunji-Ojo.

The statement reads: ”We received with dismay, the reassignment of the Minister-designate from Ondo State, Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo. The reassignment didn’t just come as a surprise, it left a bad taste in our mouths.

“We are dumbfounded, to say the least, over the reassignment of a man who gave his all to the victory of the President in Ondo State. One would have thought that hard work and dedication would only be rewarded with respect and dignity.

“We find it painful that the Ministry of Marines and Blue Economy was snatched from us and given to Osun State, a state that failed to secure victory for the President. To us, this is tantamount to rewarding failure with excellence. It’s an aberration.

READ ALSO:

“We are ready to join our voice and action with the people of Ondo State to resist this second-class treatment. Ondo State scored the highest vote cast for President Tinubu, we don’t deserve to be relegated. We are bold people and we will speak our mind.

“It is pathetic to reward former Governor Oyetola with such a Ministry after woeful performance at the last election. He not only lost his reelection but also lost the Presidential election and all three Senatorial seats and Nine Reps to the PDP. Under Oyetola the APC failed to win a single seat in Osun State House of Assembly.

“It is our firm belief that political rewards should not be influenced or determined by family ties. The APC won in Ondo state from President to the three Senatorial seats and eight out of nine Reps as well as 21 Out of 26 House of Assembly members. All these were made possible with the singular efforts of BTO.

“BTO is our star boy and he will not be coerced into settling for the less. We are a people with pride and integrity. We shall resist this second-class citizen treatment. Already, Ogun had secured a juicy deal in this administration. Ogun is not better than us.

“We want to note, without fear or intimidation, that we are well aware of the clandestine moves and games behind the doors. The Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has been confirmed as the brain behind this unholy gang-up against BTO and Ondo State. We assure them that they shall fail at last.”