APC Gradually Robbing Nigerians Of Peace – Charly Boy

Veteran Nigerian singer and human rights activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known by his stage name Charly Boy has criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for making life difficult for many Nigerians.

Charly Boy who spoke via his verified X (formerly Twitter) accused the APC of snatching away peace from ordinary Nigerians while expressing his displeasure over the country’s current state.

Charly, a diehard fan of the ‘Obident Movement’ and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi claimed that the party is gradually stealing the majority of Nigerians’ peace and making it impossible for them to exist.

According to Charly Boy, the only way to attain the desired peace in the country is through responsible action against APC, which he described as a criminal enterprise, adding that prayers may not solve the issues.

He wrote, “APC has murdered sleep for most Nigerians. Verily, verily, I say to you, the peace we deserve cannot come through prayers oooo. Peace will come through responsible action against this criminal enterprise.

The APC invaders keep making it difficult for the poor man to breathe.”

